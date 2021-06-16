Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 151.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,074 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,559,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.