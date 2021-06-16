New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

