Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vroom were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,734 shares of company stock valued at $88,707,893 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRM stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.72. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

