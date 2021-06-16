CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

