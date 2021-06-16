Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,242 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

