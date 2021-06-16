Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. 3,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,173. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

