Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $83,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.53. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,681. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.93 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $137.97 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

