Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 67,729 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.93% of Reed’s worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Reed’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 146,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

