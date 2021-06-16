Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 27,714 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $74,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,410. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of -384.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

