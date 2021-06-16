Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
NYSE M opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
