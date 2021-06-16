Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.

NYSE M opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

