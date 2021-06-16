Head-To-Head Survey: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.28% 7.93% 3.73% Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commvault Systems and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus target price of $71.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.23%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commvault Systems and Sumo Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 5.04 -$30.95 million $0.82 96.65 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 10.44 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -13.12

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Sumo Logic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution. It also provides Commvault Activate, a data insight solution; Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Backup-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Nutanix, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, OpenStack, Oracle, Pure Storage, Red Hat, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Splunk, Supermicro, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

