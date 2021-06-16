Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Oracle stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

