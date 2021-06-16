Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.35 million.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.