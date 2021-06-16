Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.42.

Nucor stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83. Nucor has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

