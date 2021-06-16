Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $69.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $69,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,348. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

