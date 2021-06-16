Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

