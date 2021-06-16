Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,460 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.71% of TopBuild worth $48,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

