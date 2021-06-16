Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 1,077,080 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,077,080 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $54,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.