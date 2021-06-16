Analyzing Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) & Its Peers

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpine Income Property Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million $990,000.00 15.67 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors $733.39 million $41.65 million 19.01

Alpine Income Property Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 3375 13416 13112 310 2.34

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.73% 0.14% 0.08% Alpine Income Property Trust Competitors 10.88% -1.43% 0.88%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust peers beat Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

