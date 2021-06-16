Ultragate Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $62,952.35 and $26.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded up 73.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004067 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002046 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,472,382 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

