Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and approximately $500.64 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $70.05 or 0.00178276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00145545 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00934700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,225.05 or 0.99829744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 79,327,746 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

