Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 265,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

