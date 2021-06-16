Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 148,644 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8,065.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,644 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

