Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,052. The firm has a market cap of C$829.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.86.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

