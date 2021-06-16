Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP James C. Highfield Buys 1,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP James C. Highfield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

