Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP James C. Highfield Buys 1,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP James C. Highfield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.