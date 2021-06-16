Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,911.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

