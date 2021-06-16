Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,478 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.0% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
