Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,478 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.0% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.