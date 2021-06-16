Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.99. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

