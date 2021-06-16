Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Xylem stock opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.