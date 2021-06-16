Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,478 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

