Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,897 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 189.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.10. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

