Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $451.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.