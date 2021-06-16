Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

