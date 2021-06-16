Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,121 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

