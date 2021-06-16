Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $451.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

