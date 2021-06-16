Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

