Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $115,517,000.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,731.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

