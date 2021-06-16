Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.47, for a total value of $3,219,417.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,417.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total value of $2,406,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,283 shares of company stock valued at $46,468,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

