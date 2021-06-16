CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 705.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 2,110,751 shares worth $77,263,431. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

