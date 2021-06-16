CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

