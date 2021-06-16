Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impinj by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

