Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VLGEA opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.