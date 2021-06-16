National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives $49.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

