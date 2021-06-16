Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

