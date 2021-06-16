The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $184.34 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.88.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.