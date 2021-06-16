Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

