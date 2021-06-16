Foundry Partners LLC Buys 42,220 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of NOW worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

