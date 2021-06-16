Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 114,641 shares.The stock last traded at $14.24 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABST. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.54 million, a PE ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

