908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.76. 9,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 256,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -31.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

