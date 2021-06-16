JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $157,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.